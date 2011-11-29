Like so many of her adult-contemporary peers who owe much of their name recognition to appearances on the “Grey's Anatomy” soundtrack, Brandi Carlile plays melancholic but melodious folk-pop. She distinguishes herself, though, with an unusually deep love of authentic country, which infuses her songs in both sound and spirit. She followed-up her 2005 self-titled debut, which announced her as a bold disciple of Jeff Buckly, with 2007's The Story, an unusually stark, somber affair produced by T-Bone Burnett. Her 2009 album, Give Up The Ghost, is her most expansive, ambitious and emotionally charged yet, filled with songs about self-image, tragic teenage experiences and taxing relationships. She followed that record up this year with the live disc Live at Benaroya Hall with the Seattle Symphony.