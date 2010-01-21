Brandi Carlile w/ Katie Herzig

Seattle singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile introduced herself with her 2005 self-titled CD and cemented her following with her 2007 follow-up, The Story. Her latest album, Give Up The Ghost, is her most expansive, ambitious and emotionally charged yet, filled with songs about self-image issues, tragic teenage experiences and taxing relationships. It was recorded with a rotating cast of backing players and features a duet with one of Carlile’s longtime inspirations, Elton John, on “Caroline,” a song for Carlile’s niece. To read an interview with Carlile, click here.