Like so many of her adult-contemporary peers who owe much of their name recognition to appearances on the “Grey’s Anatomy” soundtrack, Brandi Carlile plays melancholic but melodious folk-pop. She distinguishes herself, though, with an unusually deep love of authentic country, which infuses her songs in both sound and spirit. She followed-up her 2005 self-titled debut, which announced her as a bold disciple of Jeff Buckly, with 2007’s The Story, an unusually stark, somber affair produced by T-Bone Burnett