Mel Gibson’s 1995 historical epic Braveheart , in which the director plays Scottish Independence warrior William Wallace, won a slew of Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, sparked a resurgence of historical epics, and established Gibson as a source of controversy well before the anti-Semitic one-two punch of 2004’s The Passion of the Christ and his horrifying 2006 drunk-driving rant. Braveheart ’s depiction of Prince Edward, in particular, incited accusations of homophobia. Brochach screens the film tonight for free on its patio with kettlecorn and $2.50 bottles of Lakefront beer.