New York alternative rockers The Bravery took a turn for the serious on their second album, 2007’s The Sun and the Moon , which played like one of U2’s lofty ’80s epics and spawned the band’s biggest hit, “Believe.” On their latest record, last year’s Stir the Blood , the band returned to the slick New Wave pop of their 2005 debut. It hasn’t been nearly the chart success The Sun and the Moon was, yet it finds the band in their zone, cranking out stylish synth-rock that never takes itself too seriously (even when it pretends to take itself seriously).