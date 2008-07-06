Critics were never that hot on The Bravery to begin withthey described the group's 2005 dance-rock debut as a shameless Killers rip-offbut they've taken an even harder line against the group's new The Sun and the Moon, a scattered, occasionally heavy-handed move away from their once synthy sound. Spin magazine summed it up thusly: "Harmless trendiness devolves into grating self-importance." The cold reaction to the album should put extra pressure on the band to deliver the goods live tonight when they do a 10 p.m. show at the U.S. Cellular Arena.