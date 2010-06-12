A former saxophone player for Beck, Los Angeles musician David Arthur Brown spent years traveling between Europe, Asia and South America before landing in Spain, and the music he makes with his band Brazzaville reflects all that time spent abroad. In the spirit of Joe Strummer’s globally minded solo records, Brazzaville’s albums touch on bossa nova, flamenco and French soft-pop. Last year, Brown briefly shelved the band name to release the solo record Teenage Summer Days , but the group is back together again for this tour.