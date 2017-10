Every week after Monday Night Football, two of Milwaukee’s most seasoned club and rap DJs, DJ JD and DJ Nu-Stylez of the Record Breakers collective, host an evening of live hip-hop performances at Live on North called Break Yer Record Mondays. There’s a rotating cast of performers on any given Monday; tonight’s will include Milwaukee rapper Pacino, who this month released an impressive debut CD that highlights his showy flow, One of None .