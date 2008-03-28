Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace

These are tough times for many alternative-metal bandsblame those emo kids but the three bands sharing a 7 p.m. bill at the Rave are doing more than all right for themselves. Thanks to the strength of their 2006 album Phobia and last year’s mega-hit “Breath,” which struck the right balance between heaviness and emotiveness to spend weeks on top of the mainstream rock charts, headliners Breaking Benjamin have never been more popular. On their latest tour, they’ve been road-testing new material, which could be released as early as this fall. Openers Three Days Grace, meanwhile, have so far milked four big singles from their 2006 album One-X, including “Never Too Late,” which very well may be playing on the radio as you read this. And the other openers on the bill, Seether, have their own mega-hit as well: the throaty tabloid-culture send-up “Fake It.”