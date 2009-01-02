As part of a program billed as “Breaking Through to Joy,” the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, with four vocal soloists, will perform Beethoven's Ninth, one of the composers most beloved compositions, followed by the Concerto for Bassoon and Orchestra in B-Flat Major, K. 191 by W.A. Mozart (1756-91). This is a work Mozart composed when he was 18 years old for an instrument that had only recently been developed. The soloist for this work will be Theodore Soluri. Conducting tonight’s 8 p.m. performance at the Marcus Center is Lawrence Renes, who rose to fame in 1995 when he replaced Riccardo Chailly with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam.