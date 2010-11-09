With their woodsy aesthetic and the intimate murmur of their soft songs, the Michigan trio Breathe Owl Breathe is spiritually aligned with the flannelled folk songwriters who now dominate independent musicif singer/cellist Andrea Moreno-Beals had been born a man, it’s easy to imagine that she’d grow a beardyet the trio distinguishes itself from more traditionalist folk acts with its gentle sense of indie-pop whimsy. The group’s hushed latest album, Magic Central , is kissed with light, psychedelic undertones.