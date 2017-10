One of the original teen idols, Brenda Lee returns to the The Potawatomi Casino today for performances at 1 and 7:30 p.m. With her little frame and giant voice, Lee scored a slew of pop hits in the early ’60s, the biggest of which were probably “I’m Sorry” and the very-timely “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” which she’ll almost certainly perform today (most likely along with her iconic version of “Jingle Bell Rock.”)