Brendan Benson and Cory Chisel

Jack White didn’t exactly draft singer-songwriter Brendan Benson from obscurity when he formed his sort-of-supergroup The Raconteurs. For years Benson had been growing an audience with his immaculately crafted collections of Paul McCartney and Elvis Costello-inspired power-pop, a songwriting style more apparent on his solo albums than on his records with The Raconteurs. Benson, who this August released his latest album, My Old, Familiar Friend, shares tonight’s bill with Appleton singer-songwriter Cory Chisel. The two collaborated, along with other members of The Raconteurs, for Chisel’s latest album of gospel-inflected roots-rock, Death Won’t Send a Letter . Benson co-wrote the album’s lead single, “Born Again.”