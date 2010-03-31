Perhaps the fourth time will be a charm. For three seasons, some of the trashiest women on the planet have competed for the affections of Poison singer Bret Michaels on VH1’s hit “Rock of Love,” yet the show has yet to produce a lasting love connection. It has, however, resuscitated Michaels’ stalled career, allowing him to reinvent himself as an amiable celeb-reality star. Michaels is currently appearing in the third season of NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice,” but he still records on the side. His upcoming solo album, Custom Built , features a guest spot from Miley Cyrus.