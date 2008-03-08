Like so many hair rockers, Poison singer Bret Michaels is better known for his sexual liaisons than his music these days. He kept his name in the headlines with a 2005 Pamela Anderson sex tape, and further capitalized on his libido with the VH1 hit dating show “Rock of Love,” which this January returned for a second season filled with Playboy models and busty rejects from other reality programs. Taking a break from the usual casinos and state fairs, tonight Michaels plays a 9:30 p.m. post-game concert following the 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Admirals/Rockford hockey match at the Bradley Center .