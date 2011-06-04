In a volatile music industry struggling with slipping album sales, illegal file sharing and general economic malaise, having a tune featured in ad campaigns and hit television shows is one of the quickest and most profitable ways for artists to promote themselves. It has certainly worked for Brett Dennen, the sun-bleached songwriter whose whimsical Cali-folk tunes have found a home on the soundtracks to shows like “Scrubs,” “Grey's Anatomy” and “House” (the hospital theme is probably coincidental). This year, the hard-touring 31-year-old released his latest album, Loverboy , which introduces a full backing band and, subsequently, a more danceable groove to his music.