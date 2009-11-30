Brett Dennen w/ Grace Potter and the Nocturnals

In a volatile music industry struggling with slipping album sales, illegal file sharing and general economic malaise, having a tune featured in ad campaigns and hit television shows is one of the quickest and most profitable ways for an artist to promote his or herself. It has certainly worked for Brett Dennen, whose folky guitar pop found a home on the soundtracks to shows like “Scrubs,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “House” (the hospital theme is probably coincidental) and was featured in a national ad campaign for Hilton Hotels. Wisely, Dennen is not putting all of his eggs in the song-licensing basket, and is also building his audience on the road. After some high-profile opening slots on tour with John Mayer, Guster and Rodrigo y Gabriela, Dennen is headlining his own tour, letting people know about his latest album, last year’s Hope for the Hopeless, the old-fashioned way.