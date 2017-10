Milwaukee’s popular Alley Cat Revue Burlesque troupe is under new management, and along with a new singer and a pair of new dancers, the troupe also has a new name: The Brew City Bombshells. The group’s burlesque routines tend toward the coy, with less explicit performances than some of the more overtly sexual burlesque acts out there, but the group provides plenty of variety, often performing with guest comedians, magicians or fire-eaters.