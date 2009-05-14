The Brew City Bombshells w/ High Lonesome

Milwaukee’s popular Alley Cat Revue Burlesque troupe is under new management, and along with a new singer and a pair of new dancers, the troupe also has a new name: The Brew City Bombshells. The group’s burlesque routines tend toward the coy, with less explicit performances than some of the more overtly sexual burlesque acts out there, but the group provides plenty of variety, often performing with guest comedians, magicians or fire-eaters. Like the Old Crow Medicine Show and Hank Williams III before them, Milwaukee’s High Lonesome brings an “the older the better” mentality to country and bluegrass, reviving the strident sounds of early Americana without playing them up for kitsch.