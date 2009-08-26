Brewcity Bruisers Community Cookout

The Brewcity Bruisers roller derby girls wind down their season and prepare for their Saturday bout against Michigan’s Grand Raggidy Rollergirls with a free cookout and concert in Washington Park this evening. The girls will fire up the grills and offer free food and soda while supplies last starting at 5:30 p.m., in preparation for an evening of music that starts with folk-rockers The Addy Janes at 6, followed by grrl-poppers The Barrettes at 6:30 p.m. and alterna-pop enthusiasts The Lillies from 7:45 to 8:45 p.m. Kids can get to the park early and skate with the roller derby girls from 4 to 6 p.m., using free rental skates.