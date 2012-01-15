A testament to the obvious appeal of strong, heavily fish-netted women playing a full-contact sport on roller skates, Milwaukee's Brewcity Bruisers roller derby league had its biggest season yet last year, regularly packing the cavernous U.S. Cellular Arena after having outgrown the Franklin Sports Complex. The girls kick off their 2012 season today with a double-headerand the only matinee bout of the seasonas Maiden Milwaukee takes on the Shevil Knevils before the Rushin' Rollettes take on the Crazy 8s. Following the game, they'll head to the Turner Hall Ballroom for an after-party. <P>