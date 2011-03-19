Brewcity Bruisers Roller Derby

Since its feminist makeover last decade, roller derby has been on the rise internationally, with leagues in over 20 countries. Aided by word of mouth and some extra attention from the 2009 Ellen Page/Drew Barrymore flick Whip It , the full-contact sport has been working its way to the mainstream over the last few years. In cities like Milwaukee, D.I.Y. roller derby bouts have grown into massive spectacles; last month the city's Brewcity Bruisers broke an attendance record, drawing more than 3,500 people to its event at the U.S. Cellular Arena. The league will try to top that record again with two bouts this evening, when the Shevil Knevils take on the Crazy Eights and Maiden Milwaukee battles the Rushin' Rollettes.