For its fifth season, Milwaukee’s all-women roller derby league Brewcity Bruisers has set a fairly ambitious goal: to have the most attendees ever at a U.S. roller-derby bout. They’re well on their way: After consistently selling out the Milwaukee County Sports Complex last season, this year the girls have moved their bouts to the U.S. Cellular Arena. This season-opener pits the Rushin’ Rollettes against the Shevil Knevils, and the Crazy 8s against Maiden Milwaukee.