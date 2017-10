With hopes of making the playoffs for the second year in the row dashed, the Milwaukee Brewers finished their 2009 season with a disappointing 80-82 record, but a beefed up starting pitching lineup has given the team more than enough reason to be optimistic heading into the 2010 season. After much anticipation, today the Crew opens its season with a 1:10 p.m. game against the Colorado Rockies.