After a remarkable, record-setting season, the Milwaukee Brewers will celebrate their National League Central Championship victor and their impending playoff run with fans at a free rally this afternoon. The full team and Brewers alumni will make appearances at the event, which will be hosted by broadcasters Bob Uecker, Cory Provus and Bill Schroeder, and will be carried live on FOX Sports Wisconsin from 5 to 6 p.m. The band Five For Fighting will perform at 6 p.m.