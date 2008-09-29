Nearly 26 years have passed since the last Brewers postseason. Many people, including a handful of the team roster, have never experienced the MLB playoffs in Milwaukee in their lifetime, so The Brewers have planned a major rally this evening to bridge the generational gap and to celebrate in the token Milwaukee festival style. The Brewers Postseason Rally will be held at the Summerfest Grounds from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Miller Lite Oasis, and promises a batting cage, clowns, fireworks, Bernie Brewer and the Famous Racing Sausages and live music from the Austin-based Red Dirt rockers Reckless Kelly. Let’s just hope that this isn’t the last Milwaukee Brewers festival of the year…