Brewers vs Cubs

×
After a somewhat rocky wide on the road, the Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight to begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. They’re hoping for a series victory after the Cubs bested them 2-1 earlier this month.
Tonight @ Miller Park, 7:10 p.m.
After a somewhat rocky wide on the road, the Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight to begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. They’re hoping for a series victory after the Cubs bested them 2-1 earlier this month.
© 2017 Shepherd Express. All Rights Reserved.