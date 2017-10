The Fonzie celebration spills over into tonight’s 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers/Houston Astros game, which cast members from “Happy Days” will attend. Fans will receive a special Fonz baseball card and Anson Williams (“Potsie”) will sing the national anthemyou can’t make this stuff up. No word as to whether Marion Ross will throw the first pitch or if Donny “Ralph Malph” Most will be slinging hot dogs.