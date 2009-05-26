Brewers vs. Cardinals

×
The Milwaukee Brewers fought hard against the formidable St. Louis Cardinals yesterday, squeezing out a tight 1-0 victory in the tenth inning. They’ll hope for an easier, perhaps swifter, victory when they face the Cardinals again tonight.
Tonight @ Miller Park, 7:05 p.m.
