Brewers vs. Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers are riding high after a successful stint on the road that included, among other excitements, yet another series sweep over the Brewer’s favorite whipping boys, the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Crew hope to ride that momentum as they begin a home series against more formidable rivals, the Chicago Cubs, this weekend. Maybe they’ll get a morale boast from “American Idol” contestant Danny Gokey, who will be singing the national anthem and throwing the first pitch at tonight’s game.