Brewers vs. Cubs

×
Following a better than expected series against the formidable St. Louis Cardinals that saw closer Trevor Hoffman earn his historic 600th save, the Milwaukee Brewers begin a fresh series against the Chicago Cubs tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game.
Tonight @ Miller Park, 7:10
Following a better than expected series against the formidable St. Louis Cardinals that saw closer Trevor Hoffman earn his historic 600th save, the Milwaukee Brewers begin a fresh series against the Chicago Cubs tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game.
© 2017 Shepherd Express. All Rights Reserved.