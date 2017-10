Thanks to another mind-numbingly bad performance from pitcher Jeff Suppan, who handles pressure about as well as an unboiled egg, last night the Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Washington Nationals, the worst team in the game, 14-6. Hoping to save faceand bring their record back up to .500the Brewers continue their four-game series against the Nationals with another 7:05 p.m. game this evening at Miller Park.