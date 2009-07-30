×
After yesterday's much-needed, but still too-close-for-comfort win, the Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their rocky four-game series against the Washington Nationals this afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.
Today @ Miller Park, 1:05 p.m.
After yesterday's much-needed, but still too-close-for-comfort win, the Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their rocky four-game series against the Washington Nationals this afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.
© 2017 Shepherd Express. All Rights Reserved.