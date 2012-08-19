×
Randy Wolf has struggled this season, but he'll look to stop the bleeding when he makes the start for the Milwaukee Brewers this afternoon, as the team completes its four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Today @ Miller Park, 1:10 p.m.
