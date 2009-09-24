Brewers vs. Phillies

×
What better way for the Milwaukee Brewers to purge the bad memories of this week’s disappointing series against the Chicago Cubs than with a fresh series against the Philadelphia Phillies? The series begins tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game.
Tonight @ Miller Park, 7:05 p.m.
