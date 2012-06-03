×
In his first major league start, Michael Fiers was absolutely dominant against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Milwaukee Brewers will see if he can repeat that magic when he takes the mound against the Pittsburgh Pirates today.
Tonight @ Miller Park, 1:10 p.m.
