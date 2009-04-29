Brewers vs. Pirates

×
Local employers can expect a noticeable drop in productivity early this afternoon, when the Milwaukee Brewers play a 12:05 p.m. game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the final game of their three-game set at Miller Park.
Today @ Miller Park, 12:05 p.m.
Local employers can expect a noticeable drop in productivity early this afternoon, when the Milwaukee Brewers play a 12:05 p.m. game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the final game of their three-game set at Miller Park.
© 2017 Shepherd Express. All Rights Reserved.