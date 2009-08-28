Brewers vs. Pirates

×
Trapped in a season that gets worse by the week, the Milwaukee Brewers hope to score at least a couple easy wins this weekend, when they play a trio of home games against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The first is tonight at 7:05 p.m.
Tonight @ Miller Park, 7:05 p.m.
Trapped in a season that gets worse by the week, the Milwaukee Brewers hope to score at least a couple easy wins this weekend, when they play a trio of home games against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The first is tonight at 7:05 p.m.
© 2017 Shepherd Express. All Rights Reserved.