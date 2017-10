The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Cincinnati Reds tonight with a 6:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.

Probable Starters: Edinson Volquez (11-3, 2.36 ERA) vs. Seth McClung (5-4, 4.15 ERA).

After losing last night the Brewers fall to 5 games behind and lose a game to the Mets in the Wild Card race. We need the win today and tomorrow going into the break.