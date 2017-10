The Milwaukee Brewers debut their high-profile new additionCleveland Indians’ left-handed pitcher C.C. Sabathiatonight at its 7:05 game against the Colorado Rockies. Expectations are high, as the team believes Sabathia will be the pitcher that helps break the Brewers’ 26-year-playoff draught. Here’s betting Miller Park is a little more crowded than usual tonight as fans flock to see for themselves whether yesterday’s risky trade was worth it.