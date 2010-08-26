Brian Auger’s Oblivion Express

Jazz and rock keyboardist Brian Auger has shared the stage with a rare list of people, including Sonny Boy Williamson, Led Zeppelin, Tony Williams and Jimi Hendrix. Stripped of the hype that surrounded those artists, the English pianist formed Bryan Auger’s Oblivion Express, which included future members of the Average White Band and guitarist Jim Mullen. In the early ’90s, Auger toured with Eric Burdon (of Animals fame) and recorded the live album Access All Areas (’93), only to reform the Oblivion Express with his son and daughter in the late ’90s. Five years ago, Oblivion Express was resuscitated once again with a new record and subsequent touring.