The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s Anton Newcombe is modern psychedelic rock’s answer to The Game, an erratic frontman who runs his mouth off and beefs with any and everyone possible, usually the nearest person to him. During his concerts that nearest somebody is sometimes in his own band (with which he once broke into a fistfight on stage), though it could also be someone in the audience (the 2004 documentary DiG! detailed him kicking an audience member in the head). Of course, most Brian Jonestown Massacre shows go without such sensational incidents, but stories like these have given the band an almost mythical aura in certain rock circleseven though they’ve come at the expense of the greater, major-label success that once seemed like a sure thing for this group.