The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s Anton Newcombe is psychedelic rock’s answer to The Game, an erratic frontman who runs his mouth off and beefs with any and everyone possible, usually the nearest person to him, which during his concerts is sometimes his own band (which he once broke into a fistfight with on stage) and occasionally the audience (the 2004 documentary DiG! detailed him kicking an audience member in the head). Of course, most Brian Jonestown Massacre shows go without incident, but stories like these have given the band an almost mythical aura in certain rock circleseven though they’ve come at the expense of the greater, major-label success that once seemed like a sure thing for the enigmatic group.