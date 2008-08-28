In the quarter-century or so since he graduated from the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, Milwaukee native Brian Lynch has been a member of the Horace Silver Quintet, the Toshiko Akiyoshi Jazz Orchestra and Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, and played with Benny Golson, Phil Woods, Prince and Maxwell. He’s also become an important figure in jazz music in his own right, making particular contributions to Latin jazz. His 2006 album with Latin jazz great Eddie Palmieri, Simpatico, showcased Lynch’s sharp arrangements and featured guest spots from some of the genre’s great players, past and present. Tonight, Lynch does a rare show with his own quartet at 9:30 p.m. at the Jazz Estate.