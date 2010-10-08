For a comedian, a Patton Oswalt endorsement is like having Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski tell you he likes the way you play basketballit means you’re pretty good at what you do. Brian Regan’s observational comedy lives up to the praise Oswalt has given it. At first, Regan seems like a normal comedian, bashing doctors, airports and all the same things that regular comedians joke about, but his humor cuts a little deeper than the normal stand-up. He has a way of making material about even the most conventional targets funny