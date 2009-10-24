As the visionary songwriter and producer of The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson created some of the landmark recordings of the 1960s, including Pet Sounds and the legendarily unreleased Smile , and generally brought the sunny, harmony laden “California Sound” to listeners around the world. Although mental illness and a string of personal problems sidelined Wilson for large parts of the 1970s and 80s, in recent years the singer and musician and has made a miraculous return to stability and creativity, even completing the infamous Smile project in 2004. Most recently, Wilson signed to Walt Disney Records with plans for two albums, a disc of songs by George and Ira Gershwin and a collection of “Brian-ized” versions of classic Disney songs.