Brief Candles w/ Gospel Gossip

Milwaukee’s premier shoegaze band, Brief Candles, doesn’t seem to be in too much of a hurry to release a follow-up to their towering 2006 release, They Live We Sleep . They’ve been plucking away at it in the studio for some time now, with all the urgency of a young couple on a Sunday afternoon drive, but in the meantime at least they’ve played plenty of local shows. Tonight they share another show with frequent bill mates Gospel Gossip, a charming Minneapolis band that pairs its own shoegazey squall with a polite, C86 jangle and sweet, Juliana Hatfield-esque pop songs. Also playing: Ashua and Middle Distance Runner.