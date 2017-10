Pairing a shoegazey squall with a polite, C86 jangle and sweet, Juliana Hatfield-esque vocals, Minneapolis' Gospel Gossip distills many of the highlights of '80s and '90s college rock into a toe-tapping CliffsNotes version. The group is working on a follow-up to 2007's darling Sing Into My Mouth, but in the meantime they return to our city to split another bill with The Brief Candles, Milwaukee's premier shoegaze band, themselves long overdue for a new record.