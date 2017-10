No, it’s not a CD release showthe band still hasn’t finished a follow-up to their 2006 album They Live We Sleep but Milwaukee’s shoegazing Brief Candles top a 10 p.m. show at the Cactus Club tonight. They’ll be joined by Madison’s His and Her Vanities, whose kinetic quirk-pop nods to bands like Devo and Enon. That group, which makes a rare Milwaukee appearance tonight, recently released its third album, The Mighty Lunge .