Broad Vocabulary Benefit

While the changing economy one by one picks off Milwaukee’s best independent stores like teens in a slasher flick, patrons of Milwaukee’s Broad Vocabulary aren’t letting the shop go down without a fight. They’re trying to reinvent the city’s only feminist bookstore as a co-op, but first they’ll need funds. They’ll try to fill the coffers tonight with a benefit event at Frank’s Power Plant featuring a raffle, a potluck and music from Plexi 3 and International Date Lines (two garage-pop bands with a shared love for flirty, retro harmonies) as well as Uh- Oh, Pigs On Ice and Exotic Matter.